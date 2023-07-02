2024 official visitor announces commitment date

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers had a busy June with commitments for the 2024 class, but they’re still yet to land an offensive lineman in the class. With 13 commitments in the class, an Ohio interior lineman could be the first player in the trenches to join the group.

Four-star William Satterwhite announced his commitment date via Twitter, set to make his decision July 7 between two oranges: Clemson and Tennessee. Satterwhite holds over 30 Division-I offers, but those two made the final cut.

The Archbishop Hoban standout was an official visit to the Tigers June 2, one of four offensive linemen to do so.

