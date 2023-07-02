Clemson misses the cut for big-time safety target

Clemson missed making the final group for one of the country’s best players in the class of 2024.

Five-star Buford (GA) safety KJ Bolden left the Tigers out of his top-five on Sunday morning. The 6-foot, 185-pound defender is ranked as high as the No. 6 overall recruit and the No. 1 player at his position at the class of 2024.

While the Tigers missed the cut, Bolden included Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State in his top five. He also set a commitment date of August 5.

Bolden took his official visit to Clemson in early June.

