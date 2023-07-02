Former Clemson star takes home MVP award

Two former Clemson standouts found themselves atop the USFL over the weekend.

Former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain and former cornerback Mark Fields II won the USFL Championship as members of the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday night.

However, it was Cain, who played for the Tigers from 2015 to 2017, that stole the show in Canton.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound wideout took home the championship game MVP honors after hauling in four receptions for 70 yards and a league record three touchdowns.