Four-star receiver says offer 'would mean a lot'

For many of the thousands of campers at Clemson’s annual summer camp, it is their first visit to the program.

2025 four-star Pensacola Catholic (FL) wide receiver Koby Howard was among the first-time visitors when he made the trip to camp with the program.

“The camp overall was good,” Howard said. “I’d say I performed pretty well once I got going into the camp. The highlight of the weekend was just the staff and coaches making me feel at home. They made sure to tell me everything about Clemson and the things their players do outside of football, because football only lasts so long.”

Howard holds more than two dozen Division I offers, but an offer from Clemson would shake things up. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound wideout believes it is a matter of when the Tigers offer, not if they offer.

“I’d say there’s a lot of interest in Clemson,” Howard said. “Coach (Tyler) Grisham was just telling me whenever they offer me they’ll be on me hard. He makes me a priority and we have a really good relationship. An offer from Clemson would mean a lot.”

After such a successful visit, Howard is excited to make a return visit at some point during the season.