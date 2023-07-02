Simpson discusses first taste of the NFL

NFL rookies go through a massive adjustment once OTA’s and rookie minicamp come around, and it can take some by surprise. Clemson’s Trenton Simpson was selected in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens, and he’s beginning to fit in to the new home.

Simpson joined The Lounge on the Ravens podcast network to discuss this experience. As a rookie, he’s taking in so much information but it’s something he’s taking pride in early.

“It’s definitely another level. The attention to details and just focusing on the small details because everyone at this level is so talented so just doing the right thing, following my coaches and being led by my teammates and being a great leader as a rookie,” Simpson said.

As a third-round pick. Simpson should see playing time in 2023, but it may not immediately come on defense. As many players learn quickly, evolving on the special teams can secure your spot on a team indefinitely. Simpson sees this is as an opportunity for success early considering he was on the units for Clemson early in his career before he became a star.

“I love my role being on special teams, being able to be versatile and play on all special teams and I definitely feel like a guy that can come in on third down,” Simpson said. “I’m excited to see what the coaches have for me but I know I’m gonna come up every day, come ready to learn, and just compete and whatever opportunity I get, just make the most of it.”

Looking to his defensive experience, he joins a pair of highly talented linebackers in Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, the former being an All-Pro in 2022. Having already spent time with the two, Simpson is soaking up all the information and building a relationship early.

“Roquan and Patrick definitely took me under their wing, we working every day, competing and I can say one thing: with those two great linebackers, man, the attention to detail is very huge and having pre-snap alignments and reads. They can put you ahead of the play before the play even starts. We always say as linebackers ‘win the play before the ball even snaps’… I’m young and hungry and ready to learn,” Simpson said.

With training camp starting July 26, Simpson is growing on and off the field, and his relationship with his teammates and coaches continues to flourish as it did with the Tigers. Considering his prowess all around the field, Simpson will have the opportunities to make a real impact as a Baltimore rookie.