Tennessee receiver says offer ‘would mean everything’

For the most part, Clemson has zeroed in on its final targets to fill out the program’s 2024 recruiting class. However, the Tigers will continue to do their due diligence on other members of the class.

Knoxville Catholic (TN) wide receiver Braylon Harmon showed off his prowess in front of the Clemson coaching staff at the program’s annual camp earlier this month.

“I think the camp went great,” Harmon said. “I won most of my one-on-ones and I maybe dropped two balls all day. I was talking to Coach (Tyler) Grisham throughout the day and he had good things to say about me. He said he loved the way I moved and he could tell that I understand the game well.”

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound slot received racked up a handful of Division I offers after hauling in 56 receptions for 1,130 yards and 13 touchdowns, but a Clemson offer would mean more than any Harmon has received up to this point.

“An offer from them would mean everything to me, because I would love to play there,” Harmon said. “They fit the style of offense that I need, being a short receiver.”

Grisham and the Tiger staff will continue to monitor Harmon as he begins his senior season for the Fighting Irish.

While no visit is set in stone at the time of writing, Harmon and the program are hard at work in efforts to get the talented wide receiver back on campus for a game this season.

