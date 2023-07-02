Two former Tigers card top-five finishes

It was a good week for Tigers on the golf course, with a number of former stars posting low numbers.

Former US Open Champion Lucas Glover, who played for the Tigers from 1998 to 2001, carded a final round 65 to finish in a tie for fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The high finish is his first top-15 finish of the season and the second top-20 finish in his last three starts.

Fellow Tiger Carson Young, who was with the program from 2013 to 2017, finished in a tie for 52nd. The Rocket Mortgage Classic marks Young’s fifth made cut in his last six starts.

Meanwhile, on the Korn Ferry Tour, former Tiger Jacob Bridgeman also carded a final round 65 and secured a tie for fifth place at the Memorial Health Championship. Bridgeman, who played for the program between 2017 and 2021, now sits at 25th on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list.

Bryson Nimmer, who played for Clemson from 2015-2019, shot a final round 76 and finished in a tie for 75th. The event marked his first made cut since late April.