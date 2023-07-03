Carolinas OL talks 'super fun' camp

Clemson hosted a plethora of highly touted offensive linemen at the program’s annual summer camps throughout the first two weekends in June.

Despite not holding a ranking from any major recruiting service, 2025 Cardinal Gibbons (NC) offensive tackle Jack Sheehan was among the most talented offensive linemen in attendance.

“I thought the camp was super fun and I learned a lot from the coaches,” Sheehan said. “I thought I preformed pretty good and did better over the camp with the help of the coaches and the players. I also really enjoyed talking to the coaches and having a look around the facility.”

Sheehan holds just two Division I offers from East Carolina and Bethune-Cookman, but believes there is a mutual level of interest between himself and the Tigers.

“I believe there was a good amount of interest from the coaches,” Sheehan said. “Talking to Coach (Thomas) Austin, I felt there was some definite interest. We talked about calling Coach Austin and talking in the future.”

Just like virtually any recruit, an offer from the Tigers would considerably alter the trajectory of the 6-foot-6, 295-pounder’s recruitment.

“If I were to receive an offer from Clemson it would mean a lot to me,” Sheehan said. “Not only would I be excited, but this would also show the trust from the staff at Clemson.”

Sheehan was told that Austin would love to host the massive offensive lineman for a gameday visit this season.

