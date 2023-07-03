Official visitor sets commitment date

Football

July 3, 2023

Clemson has yet to land an offensive lineman in the class of 2024, but that could change on the 4th of July.

Four-star Fred J. Page (TN) interior offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell announced via social media that he will make a commitment at 2 p.m. on July 4.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman will decide between Clemson, Tennessee and Wisconsin. He is ranked as high as the No. 595 overall recruit and the No. 31 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2024.

Home