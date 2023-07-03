Peach State DB gushes over ‘great experience’ at camp

By July 3, 2023 10:46 am

Clemson hosted thousands of young student-athletes for the program’s annual summer camps earlier this month.

2024 South Cobb (GA) wide receiver Javon Richardson was among the most talented athletes in attendance.

“The camp overall was a great experience,” Richardson said. “It allowed me to learn more as a receiver and also get coaching from the next level. The highlight from that weekend was when Coach (Dabo) Swinney came up to me and talked to me about my technique and what I could do to improve.”

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound athlete holds five Division I offers, but has dreamt of an offer from a school like Clemson for as long as he can remember.

An offer from Clemson would mean a lot to me,” Richardson said. “I want to play at the highest level in college and compete with the best athletes in the country.”

Richardson is holding out hope for another invite from the program, but nothing has been discussed with the Tigers’ staff at the time of writing.

