Three Tiger defenders selected in first round of latest mock draft

The Clemson football program has had their fair share of success in the NFL Draft, but the team may be poised for a historic 2024 NFL Draft.

With talent littered throughout the entire roster, it should come as no surprise that multiple Tigers are already garnering first round projections.

In their latest mock draft, released earlier this week, Pro Football Network projected three Clemson defenders to come off the board within the first 32 picks in 2024.

The first and only Tiger to come off the board within the top 10 picks was linebacker Barrett Carter, who fell to the Washington Commanders at the No. 8 overall pick. As a sophomore, Carter racked up 73 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

“With an explosiveness to his game, Barrett Carter announced himself to the college football world last season,” PFN’s Cam Mellor wrote. “The Clemson linebacker is a true do-it-all ‘backer, readymade for today’s NFL. Carter is big and fast and runs the alley incredibly well while possessing elite coverage abilities.”

The next Clemson selected was safety Andrew Mukuba, who came off the board at the No. 20 overall pick to the New York Giants. The 6-foot, 185-pound ballhawk recorded 54 total tackles, four pass deflections and an interception last season.

“The New York Giants make the sensible pick, tightening up their coverage unit with the selection of Andrew Mukuba,” Mellor wrote. “The Clemson safety has terrific range and can arguably play either free or strong safety for the Giants. With versatility, Mukuba has the flexibility to land in any number of roles throughout his journey as a professional.”

PFN rounded out the first round with a third Clemson defender, as defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro was mocked to the Kansas City Chiefs at the No. 32 overall pick.

“Ruke Orhorhoro is still an ascending player,” Mellor wrote. “He’ll dominate smaller interior linemen with his strength and has proven to be quicker than fast, and that’s proven nearly unstoppable against slower passing attacks.”

The 300-pounder logged 23 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five pass deflections and four sacks in his fourth season with the program.