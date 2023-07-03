Tigers dominate ESPN's LB ranking for 2024 draft

By July 3, 2023 3:47 pm

Clemson is spoiled at the linebacker position for 2023. The pair of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter is one of, if not the best linebacker duo Dabo Swinney has had during his career. Just one of the two can define a unit, but having both is a different level.

While the Tigers have the spoils this year, NFL draft scouts are already salivating about the idea of having both in the draft come 2024. Trotter and Carter are juniors coming off a year where they combined for over 160 tackles with All-American honors from different publications. ESPN ranked the top players at each position for next years draft, and Clemson had a clean sweep at linebacker with the decision coming between the two.

The linebacker talent in the Clemson locker room is absurd, with two of the nation’s best anchoring the middle of the defense. Carter, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior, was the talk of the town on my early calls with scouts this summer.

“He’s the perfect Will,” said one scout, adding that Carter “affects offenses in every phase of the game. He’s smaller, but he’s a [Shaquille] Leonard-type player.”

Carter notched 70 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles last season.

Trotter, the son of a former NFL great of the same name, is your classic Mike linebacker at 6-foot and 230 pounds. He’s a thumper with range and versatility, evident by his 8.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and 91 tackles in 2022. Both players carry a first-round grade heading into the season, but Carter’s versatility and every-down presence give him the slight edge.

Draft analyst Matt Miller ended up concluding with Carter being the higher prospect, considering Trotter’s expertise generally comes on passing downs but there’s no doubt that both will draw first-round attention. In today’s NFL, the smaller but stronger linebackers with agility to match are the prototype, and both fit in perfectly for any defense lucky enough to get them.

