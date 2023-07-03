Tigers five-star commit shows off during training

2024 wide receiver Bryant Wesco is a five-star for a reason. Ranked as one of the best receivers in the class, Wesco committed to the Clemson Tigers June 6 with his final season of high school football coming up.

With this season being a practical tune-up for his Clemson career, he’s taking the offseason very seriously, working with highly touted wide receiver trainer David Robinson. During his career, Robinson has helped 59 wide receivers get drafted, and helped All-Pro Dez Bryant get back to speed after injury. He’s now taken Wesco under his wing, and the Midlothian star flashed his elite catch radius with a one-handed grab.

Robinson brings NFL talent to his training on top of his own expertise, so Wesco is in good hands as he prepares for the next level with the Tigers. Add the long list of alumni that Clemson has to offer like Deandre Hopkins and more at the disposal, and Wesco’s receiver bag gets deeper by the day.