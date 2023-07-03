Tigers five-star commit shows off during training

Tigers five-star commit shows off during training

Football

Tigers five-star commit shows off during training

By July 3, 2023 8:22 am

By |

2024 wide receiver Bryant Wesco is a five-star for a reason. Ranked as one of the best receivers in the class, Wesco committed to the Clemson Tigers June 6 with his final season of high school football coming up.

With this season being a practical tune-up for his Clemson career, he’s taking the offseason very seriously, working with highly touted wide receiver trainer David Robinson. During his career, Robinson has helped 59 wide receivers get drafted, and helped All-Pro Dez Bryant get back to speed after injury. He’s now taken Wesco under his wing, and the Midlothian star flashed his elite catch radius with a one-handed grab.

Robinson brings NFL talent to his training on top of his own expertise, so Wesco is in good hands as he prepares for the next level with the Tigers. Add the long list of alumni that Clemson has to offer like Deandre Hopkins and more at the disposal, and Wesco’s receiver bag gets deeper by the day.

, , , Football, Hero, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

3hr

Clemson hosted a plethora of highly touted offensive linemen at the program’s annual summer camps throughout the first two weekends in June. Despite not holding a ranking from any major recruiting service, (…)

reply
13hr

It was a good week for Tigers on the golf course, with a number of former stars posting low numbers. Former US Open Champion Lucas Glover, who played for the Tigers from 1998 to 2001, carded a final (…)

reply
1d

Two former Clemson standouts found themselves atop the USFL over the weekend. Former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain and former cornerback Mark Fields II won the USFL Championship as members of the Birmingham (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home