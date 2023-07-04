'27 quarterback discusses talking with Riley, 'great camp'

Clemson will not extend an offer to any members of the class of 2027 for a few years, but one talented quarterback hopes to throw his hat in the ring for one of the Tigers’ first offers.

2027 Northwest (MD) quarterback Stephen Gyermeh was among the youngest quarterbacks in attendance when he attended Clemson’s annual three-day summer camo. But despite his age, the youngster shined amongst a group of talented signal callers.

“The camp was great,” Gyermeh said. “I feel like I had a good performance. The highlight of the weekend was Coach (Jordan) Sorrells saying that I was the best out of my group.”

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback has yet to throw a pass as a high school athlete, but already holds an ACC offer from Louisville.

“The history of Tiger Nation under Coach (Dabo) Swinney demonstrates discipline, fun and builds champions of men,” Gyermeh said. “I had great conversations with Coach Garrett Riley and Coach Sorrells, along with the rest of the staff which gives me full confidence that I am on the board for Clemson.”

Gyermeh has already locked in the Tigers’ camp as one of his stops next summer, but is also working on planning out a game day visit during the season.

