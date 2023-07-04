Clemson lands first OL commitment in 2024 class

Clemson lands first OL commitment in 2024 class

After making the top-five for coveted 2025 recruit, Clemson recruiting kept the good times rolling on the Fourth of July.

Fred J. Page (TN) interior offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell announced his commitment to Clemson on Tuesday. The Tigers beat out Tennessee and Wisconsin for the 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman.

O’Connell’s commitment marks the first addition along the offensive line in the Tigers’ 2024 recruiting class.

