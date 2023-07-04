Clemson makes the cut for highly touted defender

Clemson rang in the Fourth of July by making the cut for one of the top pass rushers in the class of 2024.

Highland Home (AL) edge rusher Jakaleb Faulk released his top five schools on Tuesday afternoon. Alongside the Tigers, Faulk listed Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia as the programs he will focus on.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass rusher first visited Clemson in April before camping with the program in early June.

