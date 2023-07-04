Clemson makes the cut for highly touted defender

Clemson makes the cut for highly touted defender

Football

Clemson makes the cut for highly touted defender

By July 4, 2023 1:14 pm

By |

Clemson rang in the Fourth of July by making the cut for one of the top pass rushers in the class of 2024.

Highland Home (AL) edge rusher Jakaleb Faulk released his top five schools on Tuesday afternoon. Alongside the Tigers, Faulk listed Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia as the programs he will focus on.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass rusher first visited Clemson in April before camping with the program in early June.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class.  Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class.  Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

, , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
1d

CLEMSON, S.C. – Griffin Mazur was elevated to the role of assistant coach, announced by Head Coach Erik Bakich on Monday. Mazur was the volunteer assistant coach at Clemson in 2023, his first year as a (…)

reply
1d

Clemson has yet to land an offensive lineman in the class of 2024, but that could change on the 4th of July. Four-star Fred J. Page (TN) interior offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell announced via social (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home