In-state OL says Clemson offer would 'mean the world'

Clemson has offered a plethora of in-state offensive linemen in recent memory and a member of the class of 2025 is looking to throw his hat in the ring.

Gaffney (SC) offensive tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr. camped with the program to open the month of June.

“The camp was great,” Sarratt said. “I think that I did okay at the camp, it wasn’t my best. The overall highlight at the camp was the one-on-ones.”

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman holds three Division I offers, all from programs in the Sun Belt Conference. However, a Clemson offer would change things considerably for Sarratt.

“There was a little interest from the staff,” Sarratt said. “An offer from Clemson would mean the world to me.”

While a date has yet to be set, Sarratt is hoping to make the short trip to Clemson again in the near future.

