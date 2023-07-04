Tigers reign over ACC in ESPN's 2024 class ranking update

The Clemson Tigers’ dominance over the ACC is present on the field, owning the conference championship every year since 2015 except for one. This success translated into the recruiting world as well.

For another year, the Tigers are drawing in the most talent in the conference. ESPN updated their 2024 class rankings2024 class rankings, including the commitment of Ricardo Jones to boost Clemson’s strong class. In this iteration, the Tigers sit at the top of the ACC and snug in the top 10 with the No. 9 spot.

The Tigers have built a strong foundation for their 2024 class with several ESPN 300 commitments, including one of the top TE prospects in Christian Bentancur, who can be a well-rounded playmaker with his size (6-5, 240), aggressiveness as a blocker and hands and body control as a receiver. Bryant Wesco is a sharp route runner from Texas who can create separation and get open with his quickness. Landing Sammy Brown out of Georgia was a monster pickup. A well-rounded five-star athlete who excels in wrestling and track, Brown can be a sideline-to-sideline playmaking presence. Noah Dixon is a safety with good ball skills who can also support the run well with his tackling abilities. Tavoy Feagin out of Florida is another nice four-star addition to the secondary, as he is a corner with excellent quickness who is also not afraid to mix it up and be physical.

Dabo Swinney’s 2024 cycle continues to come into picture, with more key decisions coming in July. 12 official visitors are yet to make their decision, so Clemson has plenty of opportunity to make splashes to throughout the summer.