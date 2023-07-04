What They are Saying: Tigers react to first 2024 OL commit

The Clemson Tigers have built a strong 2024 class but one piece was still clearly missing. With 13 commitments in the class, none had come on the offensive line.

Ronan O’Connell changed that Tuesday. The four-star from Tennessee announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter. As they always do following new additions, Clemson commitments, coaches and more reacted to the first offensive lineman in the class. Just another celebration on Independence Day.

Great Day to be a Clemson Tiger!!! pic.twitter.com/rVA5d7DGYR — Thomas Austin (@Coach_Austin_OL) July 4, 2023