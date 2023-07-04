What They are Saying: Tigers react to first 2024 OL commit

The Clemson Tigers have built a strong 2024 class but one piece was still clearly missing. With 13 commitments in the class, none had come on the offensive line.
Ronan O’Connell changed that Tuesday. The four-star from Tennessee announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter. As they always do following new additions, Clemson commitments, coaches and more reacted to the first offensive lineman in the class. Just another celebration on Independence Day.
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 4, 2023
Still not done😃 https://t.co/2jPfBc3BvI
— sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) July 4, 2023
B O O M. @Coach_Austin_OL https://t.co/QqeVePKGhS
— David Eziomume ✞ (@EziomumeDaee) July 4, 2023
Great Day to be a Clemson Tiger!!! pic.twitter.com/rVA5d7DGYR
— Thomas Austin (@Coach_Austin_OL) July 4, 2023
WHAT A GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/n2VDDM2eDS
— Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) July 4, 2023
YUPPPP @RonanOConnell72 https://t.co/s7WrbtcP0m
— Blake Hebert (@BlakeHeberttt) July 4, 2023