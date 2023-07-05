Former Tiger scores in Gold Cup call-up

Clemson had a former player making noise at the international level on the Fourth of July. Former Tiger Diego Campos was called up to Costa Rica’s National team to play against Martinique in the Gold Cup.

The tournament is held by CONCACAF, a competition to decide the best in North and Central America along with the Caribbean. With a 5-3 lead in the 89th minute, Campos delivered a brace for Costa Rica.

look at what it means to Diego Campos 🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/utWRyyOONH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2023

Campos was a star at Clemson from 2014-2017. Scoring 23 goals over four years with 19 points in his senior season, he was an All-ACC pick two years in a row including a first-team nod in his final season.

Following his Tigers career, Campos was selected with the 38th pick in the MLS SuperDraft. After three years with the Chicago Fire, Campos has bounced around and now competes for Degerfors IF in Sweden. For now, his focus is at the international level, where he made the most of being called up for his country.