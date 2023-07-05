Matching up: Tigers own the Wolfpack on offense

NC State is going through a massive change. With the loss of Devin Leary, transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong enters the fold after a subpar year for the former Manning Award finalist.

While the Wolfpack are working through a changing of the guard, the Clemson Tigers have their offense figured out heading into 2023 under Garrett Riley. As always though, NC State plays up to their competition and we’ll look at both offenses as a whole.

Quarterback

Advantage: Neither

After the 2021 season, Brennan Armstrong was considered one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Over 4,400 passing yards, 40 total touchdowns and he came into the next season with a high bar set. Virginia was struggling, and his play went down with it, throwing for more interceptions than touchdowns.

While Armstrong could turn back into the 2021 version, it’s hard to bet on that with a new team. To be safe, we’ll split it down the middle because Cade Klubnik still has to prove himself over the course of the whole season. The beauty of it is both will be well into their season when they meet.

Running back

Advantage: Clemson

Will Shipley. It doesn’t really need any explanation. The Wolfpack return Jordan Houston after he eclipsed 500 yards in 2022, but it may end up being a running back by committee for NC State.

Wide receiver

Advantage: Clemson

The situations are similar with both teams, but the Wolfpack lost more talent after last season. Top receivers Thayer Thomas and Devin Carter are gone, and Keyon Lesane leads a new unit at receiver.

Clemson lost Joseph Ngata, but the unit as a whole is stronger and returning the top receiver in Antonio Williams is crucial for the Tigers this season.

Tight end

Advantage: Clemson

NC State returns their starting tight end in Trent Pennix, but he was not used heavily in the offense to this point. Totaling eight touchdowns over five years, he’s a reliable veteran for Armstrong.

For the Tigers, Jake Briningstool takes over for Davis Allen, and there’s a real chance he can deliver the same amount of production for Clemson.

Offensive line

Advantage: Clemson

The Tigers have four starters and three All-ACC selections back on the offensive line, while NC State has an interesting unit to watch. Most of the unit has limited playing experience, but the youngest of the group is a redshirt junior. The age is valuable up front, and it should turn out to be strong group for the Wolfpack. Doesn’t mean it’s comparable to Clemson.