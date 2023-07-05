NFL legacy defender: Clemson offer 'would mean a lot'

Clemson has honed in on their final targets in the class of 2024, but a number of recruits are hoping to garner the attention of the Tigers’ coaching staff.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) safety Lawson Pritchett attended the Tigers’ annual summer camp in hopes of drawing the eyes of Clemson’s coaching staff.

“Camp this year was great,” Pritchett said. “Like always, Coach (Dabo) Swinney runs an efficient camp focused on football skills. I had some great interceptions in the one-on-one section and think that was definitely my best part of the camp.”

Pritchett holds a handful of Division I offers, but as a former in-state athlete, a Clemson offer would be a special one to obtain.

“An offer from Clemson would mean a lot to me,” Pritchett said. “Especially being an SC kid, I think it would go a long ways for me. It seems like they have some interest, but I think it will come down to how well I play this season.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back is the son of former Notre Dame All-American linebacker Wesley Pritchett. His brother, Marshall Pritchett is a three-star safety in the class of 2025.

The whole family is planning on making the short trip back to Clemson for a game day visit this season.

