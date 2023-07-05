Official visitor announces commitment date

July 15 just became a date to circle on the calendar if you are a Clemson fan.
2024 four-star Florida State University School (FL) safety Ashton Hampton announced via social media that he would be committing on the third Saturday of the month.
I will be announcing my commitment July 15th ‼️@247Sports @ZBlostein247 @Andrew_Ivins @SWiltfong247 @Bdrumm_Rivals @CoachAHampton pic.twitter.com/COwNzkccLz
— Ashton Hampton (@A2hton_) July 4, 2023
Clemson extended an offer to the 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back in December and he was among the long list of official visitors in early June.