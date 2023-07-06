BREAKING: Amick announces transfer destination

A former Clemson infielder announced his transfer destination on Thursday.

Infielder Billy Amick sent shockwaves through the college baseball world when it was announced that he was entering the transfer portal, but his destination may be even more shocking.

In a social media post from Thursday morning, Amick announced that he would be transferring to Tennessee for the remainder of his college career.

Clemson baseball fans will remember that Tennessee took down the Tigers in their own regional just last month.

After starting the season as a bench piece, Amick quickly became a star for the Tigers after earning the starting job. In 46 games, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound infielder led the team with a .413 batting average to go alongside 69 hits and 13 home runs.

Amick’s grandfather, Bill, is a Clemson alum who was a member of the university’s board of trustees for more than three decades.