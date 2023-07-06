Five-star, UGA commit: 'My recruitment is still 100% open'

It isn’t often that the Clemson coaching staff continues to recruit student athletes once they commit elsewhere, but the Tigers seem to be making an exception for one talented offensive lineman.

2025 five-star C. F. Vigor (AL) offensive tackle Micah DeBose committed to Georgia in January, but was in Clemson for a visit as recently as mid-June. The Alabama native is ranked as high as the No. 13 overall recruit and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the class of 2025.

“The visit was good,” DeBose said. “I got to experience Clemson for the first time. The coaches are very interested in me.”

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman does not hold an offer from the Tigers, but do not be surprised if Clemson is a late addition to his extensive offer list.

“An offer would put them high in my top schools,” DeBose said. “They already are though. My recruitment is still 100% open”

DeBose is working with the coaching staff in an attempt to schedule a game day visit to Death Valley this season.

