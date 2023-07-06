Hunter Tyson signs rookie deal with Nuggets ahead of summer league

Hunter Tyson signs rookie deal with Nuggets ahead of summer league

The Denver Nuggets traded with the Oklahoma City Thunder to select Clemson forward Hunter Tyson with the No. 37 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Now two weeks after finding his home in Denver, he’s signing his rookie deal with the defending NBA champions.

Tyson is inking a four-year deal with the Nuggets worth $7.7 million, reported by The Denver Post’s Mike Singer. One of three selections for Michael Malone and his coaching staff, Tyson made a big jump in his final season as a Tiger. He earned first-team All-ACC honors, averaging 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds a game.

Tyson joins a championship team, with the pair of Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon on the wings. With his strong shooting at over 40% from three in his senior season, he mocks up as a rotational forward for Malone’s squad. His efficient shooting matched with his athleticism and length on defense presents immediate opportunity for playing time, but first is the NBA Summer League, The Nuggets take the floor June 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, broadcast on ESPNU at 2 p.m.

