Sunshine State OL: Clemson was 'best camp'

Thousands of student athletes flocked to Clemson for the program’s annual summer camps this month and the vast majority greatly enjoyed their time in town.

2025 Jesuit (FL) interior offensive lineman Gavin Blanchard gave the program rave reviews after his attendance at camp.

“I thought the Clemson camp was the best camp I went to,” Blanchard said. “I performed really well, winning all of my reps against some really highly ranked players. The highlight of that weekend was talking to Coach Swinney since he is my dream coach and I want to play for him one day.”

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman has seen his recruitment explode recently. Just over a month ago, Blanchard announced his first four offers on the same day, but an offer from the Tigers is something that he has always dreamed of.

“I’ve got a lot of interest in the school,” Blanchard said. “The environment and the coaching staff is really good. An offer from Clemson would mean the world.”

If everything goes to plan, Blanchard will be back in town for the Tigers’ primetime showdown against Florida State.