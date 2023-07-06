Tigers defender predicted as first-rounder in ESPN’s early mock

There’s never too early to look into the next year’s NFL draft and a current Clemson Tiger is expected to go in the first round.

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. burst onto the scene in his sophomore season with the Tigers. The former five-star recruit led the team in tackles with 92 and added 13.5 for loss. Earning All-America recognition, NFL teams are already eyeing him as he enters his first year eligibility for the draft.

While it’s almost a year away, ESPN’s Jordan Reid crafted a mock based on last season’s performances. Late in the first round, Reid has the AFC contender Buffalo Bills taking Trotter with the No. 28 overall pick.

Trotter’s instincts, speed and feel for attacking downhill were consistent on tape during his breakout sophomore year (91 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two interceptions). At 6-foot, 230 pounds, he isn’t a big presence in the middle, but his foresight and reaction skills help him anticipate offensive concepts. The Bills found success in drafting an undersize but instinctive linebacker in Matt Milano in 2017. Pairing him alongside Trotter would provide the team with a really good duo in the middle of Sean McDermott’s defense.

The Bills don’t specifically need a linebacker, but Trotter’s tape would likely force their hand if he’s there, forming a tandem with Matt Milano, a similar linebacker. The 2023 season can change a lot of scouts’ minds but Trotter’s spot in the first round feels very safe. Speaking of linebacker tandems, Trotter’s partner in Barrett Carter could rise up the boards and be the second Clemson defender to go in the first round in 2024. A fitting result that would be, a year after Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee went back-to-back.