Another official visitor sets commitment date

In an already busy month of July, Clemson fans have another date to circle on the calendar.

Four-star Lancaster (TX) cornerback Corian Gipson announced via social media that he would be announcing his commitment on July 22.

The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back is ranked as high as the No. 66 overall recruit and the No. 5 cornerback in the class of 2024.

The Tigers did not extend an offer to Gipson until late March, but he was among the long list of student athletes in town for the program’s big official visit weekend last month.

Gipson is the latest Clemson target to announce a commitment date, with four-star offensive linemen Fletcher Westphal and William Satterwhite also announcing their commitment later in the month.

