Clemson 2025 commit flying up ESPN's boards

Clemson’s 2025 quarterback commitment has hype building around him. Four-star Blake Hebert made his pledge to the Tigers June 16, two weeks after he received an offer at the Dabo Swinney camp.

During his workout at the camp, it was obvious why Clemson made him one of their first 2025 offers. The Central Catholics standout was already on the radar, but his future with the Tigers has more eyes looking his way. ESPN released their new Junior 300, and Hebert was previously an omission. This time, he’s ranked just outside the top 100.

Seeing Hebert at an in-person camp was critical for us as it not only confirmed what we saw from his tape, but also exceeded our expectations. His verified testing numbers are outstanding for any position, let alone quarterback. Here’s a look at his measurables: 75.5-inch wingspan, 10-inch hands, 4.64 laser-timed 40-yard dash and 96.33 SPARQ rating for the Elite 11. His arm strength has always been evident, but at 6-3, 215 pounds, he can roll. He posted a 20.2 mph Max Speed game film, which would be excellent for a wide receiver or a running back.

Hebert showed off his arm at the Dabo Swinney Camp, but the measurables in his mobility have to make the Tigers coach grin from ear-to-ear. Most skill players can’t reach 20.2 mph, but Hebert has that in his bag of tricks. While it’s clearly Cade Klubnik’s team right now, Tigers fans may be seeing Hebert as the new face of the team in a few years.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

