Clemson OL target commits elsewhere

Clemson missed out on another commitment along the offensive line on Friday.

Four-star Archbishop Hoban (OH) interior offensive lineman William Satterwhite committed to Tennessee over the Tigers on Friday. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman is ranked as high as the No. 113 overall recruit and the No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2024.

Currently, the Tigers’ only 2024 commit along the offensive line is three-atar interior lineman Ronan O’Connell, who committed to the program on Tuesday.