Clemson OL target commits elsewhere

Clemson missed out on another commitment along the offensive line on Friday.
Four-star Archbishop Hoban (OH) interior offensive lineman William Satterwhite committed to Tennessee over the Tigers on Friday. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman is ranked as high as the No. 113 overall recruit and the No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2024.
I Will be a Tennessee Volunteer🧡🤍 #GoVols #GBO🍊 #Vols #Rockytop @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/NXmMOo7E8f
— William Satterwhite (@WilliamSatt50) July 7, 2023
Currently, the Tigers’ only 2024 commit along the offensive line is three-atar interior lineman Ronan O’Connell, who committed to the program on Tuesday.