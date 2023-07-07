Clemson running back showcases strength

Clemson has the unanimous best running back in the ACC in Will Shipley, but the talent and athleticism in the room goes beyond him. While the first-team All-ACC back is the poster boy, there’s more than meets the eye.

Junior Domonique Thomas is a reserve back for the Tigers, but he’s a bull waiting to be let loose for Garrett Riley’s offense. As Clemson begins ramping up for camp, Thomas is moving hundreds of pounds with ease in the weight room.

Thomas’ display of strength is a trend up for the Alabama native. He flashed in the 2023 spring game, rushing 12 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. Standing at 5-foot-8, he’s pure muscle at 215 pounds and it makes him a tough tackle for defenders. Considering the style of play that Riley will look to instill in Clemson, Thomas could become the ‘thunder’ of this running game.

