Clemson running back showcases strength

Clemson running back showcases strength

Football

Clemson running back showcases strength

By July 7, 2023 6:29 pm

By |

Clemson has the unanimous best running back in the ACC in Will Shipley, but the talent and athleticism in the room goes beyond him. While the first-team All-ACC back is the poster boy, there’s more than meets the eye.

Junior Domonique Thomas is a reserve back for the Tigers, but he’s a bull waiting to be let loose for Garrett Riley’s offense. As Clemson begins ramping up for camp, Thomas is moving hundreds of pounds with ease in the weight room.

Thomas’ display of strength is a trend up for the Alabama native. He flashed in the 2023 spring game, rushing 12 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. Standing at 5-foot-8, he’s pure muscle at 215 pounds and it makes him a tough tackle for defenders. Considering the style of play that Riley will look to instill in Clemson, Thomas could become the ‘thunder’ of this running game.

ear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class.  Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class.  Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

1hr

The Clemson football program has a rich history when it comes to recruiting local talent, with many Clemson legends growing up just down the road from the university. 2025 four-star Belton-Honea Path (…)

reply
7hr

Clemson missed out on another commitment along the offensive line on Friday. Four-star Archbishop Hoban (OH) interior offensive lineman William Satterwhite committed to Tennessee over the Tigers on Friday. (…)

reply
13hr

Alongside hosting thousands of high school campers, Clemson hosted a plethora of highly ranked recruits for visits throughout the month of June. 2025 three-star Jones (FL) wide receiver Vernell “Trey” Brown (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home