Fast-rising ATH: ‘Most likely would commit’ if Tigers offer

Just three months ago, 2024 Cardinal Newman (SC) athlete Cortez Lane held zero college scholarship offers.

Now, six Division I programs have extended the speedster an offer and he’s looking to add Clemson to the list after camping with the program.

“If Clemson were to offer me, most likely, I would commit,” Lane said. “Clemson has always been one of my top schools and my family likes Clemson, so I would definitely play for Clemson. It would be a blessing for sure.”

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound athlete, who plays both running back and wide receiver, spent time with both groups while at camp. His talent caught the eye of multiple Clemson coaches, showing why he has offers to play both positions at the collegiate level.

“Coach (Tyler) Grisham told me I had a little bit of work to do at receiver, but he liked my speed,” Cortez said. “Then I worked with Coach C.J. Spiller and the running backs. I’m not going to lie, I really did well with the running backs. I’m classified as an athlete, but whatever Clemson needs me to play, I’ll play.”

Lane, who has dreamed of playing for Clemson for as long as he can remember, has begun the process of setting a date for a game day visit to the program this season.

