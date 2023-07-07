Florida WR talks visit, potential offer

Alongside hosting thousands of high school campers, Clemson hosted a plethora of highly ranked recruits for visits throughout the month of June.

2025 three-star Jones (FL) wide receiver Vernell “Trey” Brown made the trip to Clemson just days after the program’s first set of camps. The 6-foot, 165-pound receiver is ranked as high as the No. 380 overall recruit and No. 37 athlete in the class of 2025.

“I liked the way things were set up,” Brown said. “I didn’t get to speak with any of the coaches during the visit due to their staff meeting, but during my previous conversations with Coach (Tyler) Grisham there appears to be mutual interest.”

Brown’s recruitment has exploded in recent months, with Georgia and Ohio State extending offers to the the talented wideout, but an offer from the Tigers has long been a dream to obtain.

“An offer from Clemson would mean a lot,” Brown said. “They are one of the top all-around programs in college football. They would definitely be up pretty high.”

While he has yet to select a date, Brown does plan on making a return trip to Clemson for a game day visit this season.

