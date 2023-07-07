Local RB: Clemson is 'different'

The Clemson football program has a rich history when it comes to recruiting local talent, with many Clemson legends growing up just down the road from the university.

2025 four-star Belton-Honea Path (SC) running back Marquise Henderson would relish the chance to become the next local product to star for the Tigers.

“Overall I feel like I did pretty good (at Clemson’s camp this summer),” Henderson said. “There’s some stuff I still got to work on. I was hearing pretty good things from the coaches. They were just telling me the things I need to work on and also the things I’m really good at.”

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound speedster holds eight Division I offers, including three offers from Power Five programs. But something about Clemson continually stands out to Henderson.

“Clemson is different from any other schools,” Henderson said. “Not just the camp, everything about Clemson is different from any other school.”

Although no dates are hammered down, Henderson will undoubtedly make the short trip to Clemson for a number of games this season.

