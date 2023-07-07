Tyson dazzles in NBA Summer League debut

The Denver Nuggets showed their belief in Clemson forward Hunter Tyson when they traded to select him with the No. 37 overall pick. With just one game on the court for Denver, he’s already making good on their promise.

NBA Summer League is in full swing, and Tyson made his debut for the Nuggets against the Milwaukee Bucks. While Denver didn’t come out on top, Tyson showed off with 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting to go along with five rebounds, off the bench at that. He was red-hot in the first half with 16 points in under 12 minutes on the floor.

Alongside the numbers, he displayed what made the fit so right with the Nuggets: his mix of shooting efficency and length on defense, very present in this block of Drew Timme.

We see you, Hunter 🤫 pic.twitter.com/TMbgu7dmOS — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 7, 2023

Tyson was the second-leading scorer for Denver in the game, just behind second-year Peyton Watson. Following the first experience, Tyson spoke with AltitudeTV about taking the floor in a Nuggets uniform.

“It felt great, I had a lot of fun playing out here, competing today. Upset we weren’t able to come through with the W,” Tyson said. “For the first game with the Nuggets on my chest, I had a lot of fun.”

On multiple occasions during the game, Tyson showed the emotion that was so evident during his Clemson career. He and the Nuggets get back to work Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, and Tyson says the energy is part of his game.

“I’m pretty fiery when I’m on the court. I feel like I’m a pretty chill guy off the court but on there, I have a lot of energy. I just love to compete and love to give it my all.”