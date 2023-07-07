With Amick gone, what's next for Clemson?

The Clemson baseball program had a strong start to the offseason, landing transfers from around the country, but the headline for the Tigers as the summer continues is the loss of Billy Amick to Tennessee. The star sophomore had an absurd .413 average, and had 13 home runs to match.

While there’s no way to just replace a player like Amick, Erik Bakich impressed in his first season as the Clemson head coach and this shouldn’t change the course. Transfer infielder Andrew Ciufo and catcher Jimmy Obertop mitigate the loss, as Bakich looks to curate his roster for Year 2.

What’s ended up in the smokescreen is Caden Grice’s potential Day 1 selection in the 2023 MLB draft. An expected loss, but still a colossal one even in comparison to Amick’s transfer. The player we could see Bakich build around the most is freshman star Cam Cannarella, who batted .388 with seven home runs and 47 RBI’s. He made D1Baseball’s freshman All-American team and he’s poised for a even bigger role next season.

The next thing Clemson fans should be focused on is the draft. Tiger 2023 commits Dillon Head, Sammy Stafura, Aidan Knaak, Tryson McCladdie and Jarren Purify could all hear their names called and their decision between college baseball and the pros will shape the roster for next season.