Clemson transfer finds his new home

Another Clemson transfer has announced where he will play next season after entering the transfer portal earlier this summer.

Sophomore outfielder Gavin Abrams will be attending Old Dominion to continue his baseball career.

Abrams started eight games and played in 13 this season hitting .231 with one home run and 4 RBIs.

I am very excited and thankful for this next opportunity! Let’s get to work @ODUBaseball pic.twitter.com/AwOLlZOtST — Gavin Abrams (@Gavin2424Gavin) July 8, 2023

