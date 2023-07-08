Former Tiger continues hot streak into John Deere Classic

Former Clemson golfer and PGA veteran Lucas Glover made a ton of noise in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, rising up the board 40 spots Saturday before carding a top-five finish. This is a trend for Glover, who has two top-20 finishes in his last three starts and his first top-five of the season.

The momentum continued into the John Deere Classic. After a quiet first day 69, Glover caught fire with seven birdies on Friday to move into a tie for 10th at -8. During the round, he almost holed out for eagle, which would’ve placed him right outside the top five.

Glover’s success can be partially credited to a massive change on the greens. Swapping from conventional to a long putter, he’s confident as he finishes every hole. The 179th best putter in strokes gained, he was fifth in the stat at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and now it’s paying off yet again. With his current pace, he could compete for his second victory at this tournament. The John Deere Classic champion in 2021, Glover has great momentum to compete for another win at 43 years old heading into the weekend. He will continue his run Saturday, teeing off at 12:22 p.m.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

