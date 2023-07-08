Peach State lineman tabs Clemson as 'dream school'

Clemson has extended nearly 40 offers to members of the class of 2025, but history shows that the program is nowhere near done.

2025 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) defensive lineman Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala put up one of the strongest performances of any athlete at Clemson’s annual summer camp last month.

“Overall it was a great camp and an awesome experience at Clemson,” Ezeala said. “I was very happy with my performance. I felt good with every drill and won all my one-on-one reps.”

While he does not hold an offer at the time of writing, the 6-foot-2, 305-pound lineman believes there is mutual interest between him and the Tigers.

“During my interactions with Coach (Nick) Eason, I think Clemson definitely has a eye on me,” Ezeala said. “I camped last year and went on a game visit. I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

Five Division I programs have already extended offers to the talented lineman, but Clemson would easily be the biggest addition to the list if they were to join.

“An offer would mean a lot to me,” Ezeala said. “Clemson is definitely one of my dream schools and has always been a program that amazed me.”

Both sides are working to plan out a game day visit at some point during the season.