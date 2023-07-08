Swinney still the top dog in ACC coach rankings

When Dabo Swinney became head coach at Clemson, he had to work his way up the ladder in the ACC. One of the biggest challenges was Jimbo Fisher at Florida State, but he managed and built a dynasty for the Tigers.

Since taking over in 2008, Swinney has led Clemson to eight ACC titles, 10 division crowns, two national championships and earned himself three Paul “Bear” Bryant awards for the best coach in college football. A strong resume over an entire career, Swinney has done it in under 15 years.

The ACC struggled while the Tigers rose, but now it’s starting to look a bit more like the ACC of old. The Seminoles are competing again and the conference as a whole is competing. That said, Swinney is still king. CBS Sports ranked the ACC coachesranked the ACC coaches, and the head man at Clemson retained his top spot.

It is a testament to Swinney’s absurd level of success that the last couple of years at Clemson could be considered a “disappointment.” In 2021, the Tigers missed out on the ACC Championship Game for the first time in seven years, and last year they fell just short of the College Football Playoff. Most programs would kill for the consistent 10-win campaigns Swinney pumps out whether it means playoff contention or not.

The expectations couldn’t be higher and as Will Backus said, it’s a result of his dominance leading the Tigers. With talented new faces leading the offense and a strong defense, there’s no reason to believe Swinney will be stepping down from this throne any time soon.