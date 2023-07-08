What They Are Saying: Where will Hopkins land?

DeAndre Hopkins has fans bases all over the NFL wanting their team to sign the former Arizona Cardinal.
In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at the latest from Twitter on where the former Clemson great will sign.
"It was all sacrifice for New England. Kansas City isn't asking less of yourself. Messaging matters."@ColinCowherd on DeAndre Hopkins and Chiefs rumors pic.twitter.com/zGXcLE48Ek
— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 7, 2023
Will it come down to the Chiefs vs the Patriots for DeAndre Hopkins? 🤔
“The Patriots desperately need him, but DeAndre doesn’t want the Patriots, he wants the Chiefs.” — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/Rh97Cmsv6s
— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 7, 2023
this is what DeAndre Hopkins wants in his new team pic.twitter.com/RshwdiWaXd
— Axceptional (@axceptionals) July 7, 2023
Clam chowder might not be DeAndre Hopkins' favorite, but the Patriots are the favorite to sign the star wide receiver along with running back Dalvin Cook.@MereGorman | #NFL #DeAndreHopkins #DalvinCook | https://t.co/Pg2oMJ7HVR pic.twitter.com/rLJvvAQbKx
— NESN (@NESN) July 7, 2023
𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥:
The latest from insider information on Deandre Hopkins free agency
If Bills, Chiefs or Browns offered money close to the Titans or Patriots, he would be signed today. He wants a combo of money + a chance to win.
Hopkins isn't "thrilled" to have Mac Jones or… pic.twitter.com/WiUSXm7HCk
— NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) July 6, 2023
FA WR DeAndre Hopkins, 31, on his future: "I might be playing till I'm 37 the way I feel"https://t.co/fmUFFDqjY4 pic.twitter.com/s58f50rsL5
— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 7, 2023
The #Titans and #Patriots are still the favorites to land DeAndre Hopkins. #DHop pic.twitter.com/rAQXQEsJYM
— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 5, 2023
.@DeAndreHopkins has no plans to retire anytime soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/khIWk7xHAK
— ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) July 6, 2023
The Tennessee Titans “believe they have a legitimate chance at signing” WR DeAndre Hopkins, per @TDavenport_NFL pic.twitter.com/TWUftrWgK6
— SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 3, 2023
The latest: The #Chiefs have "kept in contact" with DeAndre Hopkins, per Jeremy Fowler. https://t.co/1X9jVUgogL pic.twitter.com/HsBapMmDxy
— Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) July 6, 2023
Bill Belichick has done an awesome job as general manager this off-season.
Signing DeAndre Hopkins would make this a grade A off-season. https://t.co/l4Xn9Qa4Ui
— PGS NEST (@NestPgs) July 2, 2023
Update: DeAndre Hopkins says he'll retire from football once he's "Not a 1,000 yard receiver"
"I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1k-yard receiver. With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37… pic.twitter.com/jWyX1mA5cr
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 6, 2023
Tom E. Curran explains why the #Patriots are front runners for DeAndre Hopkins pic.twitter.com/EyP2kW1ewY
— Jones & Mego with Arcand (@JonesandMego) July 6, 2023