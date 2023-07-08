What They Are Saying: Where will Hopkins land?

DeAndre Hopkins has fans bases all over the NFL wanting their team to sign the former Arizona Cardinal.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at the latest from Twitter on where the former Clemson great will sign.

"It was all sacrifice for New England. Kansas City isn't asking less of yourself. Messaging matters."@ColinCowherd on DeAndre Hopkins and Chiefs rumors pic.twitter.com/zGXcLE48Ek — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 7, 2023

Will it come down to the Chiefs vs the Patriots for DeAndre Hopkins? 🤔 “The Patriots desperately need him, but DeAndre doesn’t want the Patriots, he wants the Chiefs.” — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/Rh97Cmsv6s — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 7, 2023

this is what DeAndre Hopkins wants in his new team pic.twitter.com/RshwdiWaXd — Axceptional (@axceptionals) July 7, 2023

Clam chowder might not be DeAndre Hopkins' favorite, but the Patriots are the favorite to sign the star wide receiver along with running back Dalvin Cook.@MereGorman | #NFL #DeAndreHopkins #DalvinCook | https://t.co/Pg2oMJ7HVR pic.twitter.com/rLJvvAQbKx — NESN (@NESN) July 7, 2023

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥:

The latest from insider information on Deandre Hopkins free agency If Bills, Chiefs or Browns offered money close to the Titans or Patriots, he would be signed today. He wants a combo of money + a chance to win. Hopkins isn't "thrilled" to have Mac Jones or… pic.twitter.com/WiUSXm7HCk — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) July 6, 2023

FA WR DeAndre Hopkins, 31, on his future: "I might be playing till I'm 37 the way I feel"https://t.co/fmUFFDqjY4 pic.twitter.com/s58f50rsL5 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 7, 2023

.@DeAndreHopkins has no plans to retire anytime soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/khIWk7xHAK — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) July 6, 2023

The Tennessee Titans “believe they have a legitimate chance at signing” WR DeAndre Hopkins, per @TDavenport_NFL pic.twitter.com/TWUftrWgK6 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 3, 2023

Bill Belichick has done an awesome job as general manager this off-season. Signing DeAndre Hopkins would make this a grade A off-season. https://t.co/l4Xn9Qa4Ui — PGS NEST  (@NestPgs) July 2, 2023

Update: DeAndre Hopkins says he'll retire from football once he's "Not a 1,000 yard receiver" "I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1k-yard receiver. With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37… pic.twitter.com/jWyX1mA5cr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 6, 2023