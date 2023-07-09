Clemson commit selected in first round of MLB Draft

Baseball

July 9, 2023 9:19 pm

One Clemson baseball commit may never see the field for the Tigers after hearing his name called in Sunday’s MLB Draft.

Homewood Floosmoor (IL) outfielder Dillon Head was selected by the Padres with the 25th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Head, who was originally committed to Michigan, switched his commitment to the Tigers less than a month after the program hired head coach Erik Bakich.

The 6-foot, 180-pound outfielder was among the freshmen who moved on campus last month, but he will likely never suit up for the Tigers.

