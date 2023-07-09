Clemson linebacker talks workouts with NFL talent ahead of camp

Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter is one of the Tigers’ anchors on defense. With his first season of NFL eligibility coming up, it’s a crucial time to prepare for both their Clemson season and the future as a whole.

On the newest episode of Crash Course, Carter went into detail about offseason workouts. Carter surrounded himself with NFL talent during the break, taking a trip down to Texas. There was a plethora of current pros, and a few were former Clemson stars. Deshaun Watson, AJ Terrell, Isaiah Simmons just to name a few.

“I went out to Austin, Texas. Training out there with a bunch of pro guys and former Clemson players too,” Carter said.

While Clemson is no slouch when it comes to heat, teammate Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was curious about the conditions during workouts for Carter. All he could do is shake his head when discussing the sun beaming down.

“It was like 105 but felt like 110-112. Luckily we were indoors, but it was still so hot inside. It’s ridiculous. You step outside in Texas and you’re automatically sweating,” Carter said.

Normally during these NFL-level workouts, Simmons would be in the position group with Carter so he would get some good experience with a familiar face. Things have changed as Simmons is now a full-time safety for the Arizona Cardinals. Nonetheless, Carter had valuable time around a multitude of proven players.

“I was working with a linebacker with the Dolphins and a linebacker on the Chargers so I learned a lot from them. It was just cool to be around pro guys and pick their minds and see just why they do this stuff,” Carter said.

Fresh off a 77-tackle season, cementing his spot as one of Wes Goodwin’s best pieces, Carter is building a repertoire with NFL talent. Heading into his biggest season yet, he’s well prepared to lead the Tigers defense from the middle.