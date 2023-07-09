Clemson makes the cut for highly touted defender

Clemson makes the cut for highly touted defender

Football

Clemson makes the cut for highly touted defender

By July 9, 2023 9:06 pm

By |

Clemson made the cut for one of the nation’s best defenders in the class of 2025 over the weekend.

2025 Four-star Greene Central (NC) defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell included the Tigers in his top 10 on Sunday evening. Alabama, Duke, LSU, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State were also included in his top 10.

Campbell is ranked as high as the No. 80 overall recruit and the No. 5 defensive lineman in the class of 2025.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound lineman camped with the Tiger last month after receiving an offer from the program.

, , , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

35m

After Dillon Head heard his name called during the first round of the MLB Draft, the Tigers lost another high school commit to the big leagues. Panas (NY) shortstop Sammy Stafura was selected by the (…)

reply
14hr

Clemson is a few years away from offering any members of the class of 2027, but a number of recruits have already caught the eye of the Tigers’ coaching staff. 2027 Lincoln County (GA) running back Jerry (…)

reply
1d

Another Clemson transfer has announced where he will play next season after entering the transfer portal earlier this summer. Sophomore outfielder Gavin Abrams will be attending Old Dominion to continue his (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home