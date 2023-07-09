Clemson makes the cut for highly touted defender

Clemson made the cut for one of the nation’s best defenders in the class of 2025 over the weekend.

2025 Four-star Greene Central (NC) defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell included the Tigers in his top 10 on Sunday evening. Alabama, Duke, LSU, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State were also included in his top 10.

Campbell is ranked as high as the No. 80 overall recruit and the No. 5 defensive lineman in the class of 2025.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound lineman camped with the Tiger last month after receiving an offer from the program.