Crash Course with Trotter and Carter: Episode 9

Clemson football has two of the top linebackers in the nation and they have joined forces to do a studio show for The Clemson Insider. Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter have both signed name, image and likeness deals with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do a weekly show.

In this episode Carter and Trotter discuss what they did over break and what the Tigers are doing now to prepare for another championship season.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

