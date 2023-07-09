Former teammate of Clemson TE discusses 'great' camp

Clemson is no stranger to South Florida athletes and appears to be dipping their toes back into the talent-rich region.

2026 First Baptist Academy (FL) wide receiver Jayden Petit joined fellow FBA star Logan Bartley at the Tigers’ annual summer camp last month.

“Overall, my camp experience at Clemson was great,” Petit said. “I believe I performed pretty well but there is always room for improvement. The highlight of my weekend at Clemson was having the opportunity to be coached up by an elite coaching staff and getting a chance to bond with my teammates.”

Just like Bartley, Petit is the former teammate of current Clemson tight end Olsen Patt Henry, who signed with the Tigers in December.

“It would be an awesome feeling if I had the opportunity to team up with Olsen again,” Petit said. “Olsen was one of the guys who took me under his wing and helped mentor me. He has been a great teammate and mentor, but most importantly a big brother to me. Thinking about possibly being teammates again in the near future would be outstanding.”

Louisville is the only FBS school to extend Petit an offer at the time of writing, but according to the 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver, he is a name the Tigers will continue to monitor as his recruitment progresses.

“After the camp I did get an opportunity to speak with my position coach, at which point he did let me know that I am one of the guys that is on his radar” Petit said. “An offer from Clemson would be huge. They have an elite coaching staff who has won championships and have sent wide receivers to the NFL. Who wouldn’t want to play for a program like that?”

June’s visit was Petit’s first time in Clemson, but the talented wideout is already in the process of mapping out a game day visit this fall.