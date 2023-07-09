Former Tiger rising up the ranks of NFL DTs

The NFL has an abundance of talent at defensive tackle, sporting possibly the greatest to ever play the position in Aaron Donald today. Even with such a saturation, a former Clemson Tiger is rising up the rankings.

Christian Wilkins, a two-time national champion, is now a cornerstone in the Miami Dolphins defense. After being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, Wilkins has 290 tackles over four seasons with 11.5 sacks to go along with the run-stopping numbers.

As most defensive tackles go, the box scores don’t show the impact they have on the field. That said, ESPN pulled the opinions of those around the NFL to rank the best defensive tackles in the league. Even though he didn’t crack the top ten, he was an honorable mention on the list.

Wilkins led all defensive tackles in defensive stops (79) and stuffs (20) last season. “Complete player: versatile, rugged, tough, high motor,” a high-ranking NFL official said. “He was their best defensive player when we played them.”

The steady rise for Wilkins is coming at a great time, as he enters the 2023 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. If he continues this pace, he’ll force Miami to pay a pretty penny to keep him in town for years to come.

