Former Tiger throws gem, breaks Braves records against AL leader

The two best teams in the MLB are dueling, and the Atlanta Braves hold the series win after two games over the Tampa Bay Rays. During the series-sealer, a former Clemson Tiger shut down the offense of the AL-leading Rays.

Spencer Strider started for Atlanta, a week after he secured a spot in the MLB All-Star Game. Playing on the road, Strider had arguably his best start of the year. He pithced 6.1 scoreless innings, giving up just four hits and striking out 11 on the night. Considering it’s his final start before the All-Star break, it’s a perfect way to send it off.

Heading into the break, Strider has an league-leading 11 wins, 3.44 ERA and the most strikeouts with 166. The strikeout total is also a franchise record in the first half of the season. With the gem against Tampa Bay, he secured a spot in rare air with a Cy Young-winning season.

Spencer Strider is the second player in the All-Star Era (since 1933) to strike out 160 batters and allow 80 hits or fewer entering the All-Star Break. He joins Max Scherzer in 2017, when he went on to take home NL Cy Young honors. pic.twitter.com/BcIvJTuCWb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 9, 2023

Strider is securing his place as one of the best pitchers in baseball, a great title when playing for the undisputed best club. For the former Tiger, now it’s time to celebrate into the break with reinforcements on the way to join him in Atlanta.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

