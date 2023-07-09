Speedy ‘25 receiver discusses ‘competitive’ camp, interest in Tigers

While Clemson’s roster is full of talent at the wide receiver position, the program is always doing their due diligence on potential wideout recruits.

2025 Aquinas (GA) wide receiver Buddyrow Garrer showed out at the Tigers’ annual summer camp in early June.

“I think the camp was very competitive and well-coached by the coaches that were there,” Garrer said. “I feel like I performed at a very high level going against some of the top guys there. The highlights of the camp was probably getting to know each and every coach’s history on how they got to where they’re at today to show other young people that there’s so many different ways to be successful.”

It is not the first visit to Clemson for the 5-foot-10, 160-pound receiver, who has been thoroughly impressed by the program.

“There is for sure an high level of interest when it comes to Clemson,” Garrer said. “I really enjoy my time every time I get a chance to go there.”

Marshall is the only program to extend an offer to Garrer, but as his recruitment ramps up, a Clemson offer is high on his list of wants.

“To me, an offer from the Clemson University would mean a lot for me and my family,” Garrer said. “Growing up watching an explosive football team like them and receiving an offer would be so honoring and great to have.”

As he continues to build his relationships with the Clemson coaching staff, Garrer is hoping to make a return trip for a game day visit this season.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

